Bay Street Likely To Open With Slightly Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open with a positive bias on Tuesday, tracking higher commodity prices. However, weak lead from Asian and European markets, where stocks drifted lower amid concerns about growth and Snap's earnings warning might weigh and limit market's upside.

Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,359.79 in early trades, dropped to a low of 19,937.30 during the session, before finally settling at 20,197.61, recording a gain of 15.69 points or 0.08%. The index gained about 0.5% in the week.

Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday after social media platform Snap warned that it will miss earnings forecasts for the current quarter due to deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Extended lockdowns in several parts of China weighed as well.

European stocks are firmly down in negative territory an hour past noon on Tuesday despite coming off early lows. The weakness is due to growth worries, as a broad package of Chinese measures to support the economy underwhelmed investors and Snapchat parent Snap warned of deteriorating macroeconomic trends.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.31 or 0.28% at $110.60 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $10.50 or 0.6% at $1,858.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.227 or 1.04% at $21.950 an ounce.