Bay Street Likely To Open With Slightly Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open with a positive bias on Wednesday, but the upside is likely to be limited amid a mixed trend in commodities markets. U.S. inflation data is likely to make an impact.

Data from the Labor Department showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The report said consumer prices climbed by 0.6% in September after rising by 0.4% in August. The data also said the annual rate of consumer price growth jumped to 3.7% in September from 3.4% in August, which was also in line with expectations.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 2.6% in September from 2.4% in August, coming in slightly above economist estimates for 2.5% growth.

Data from Statistics Canada showed building permits in Canada rose 8.8% month-on-month to C$13.6 billion in August, rebounding from a revised 15.8% decline in July and exceeding forecasts for a 2.6% increase.

Canadian stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, extending the rally seen during last Friday's session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved up 319.36 points or 0.9% to 35,983.98.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, even as pressure on tech stocks eased and dovish Fed remarks spurred expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates aggressively next year.

The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory today as lower bond yields and upbeat earnings update from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML helped underpin sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.30 or nearly 1.4% at $95.44 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.10 or 0.12% at $4,172.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.605 or 1.02% at $58.920 an ounce.