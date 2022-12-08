|
08.12.2022 14:23:12
Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Thursday, tracking crude oil and bullion prices.
The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data for clues about Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.
The Canadian market ended slightly down on Wednesday after a somewhat lackluster session, after the Bank of Canada raised interest rate by 50 basis points, saying inflation remains "too high."
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 16.95 points or 0.08% at 19,973.22, after scaling a low of 19,957.62 and a high of 20,093.02 intraday.
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as fears of a global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike offset optimism over easing of strict COVID containment measures in China.
European stocks are quite subdued with investors looking for direction and making cautious moves amid economic uncertainty.
In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $2.53 or 3.51% at $74.54 a barrel.
Gold futures are up $2.30 or 0.13% at $1,800.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.113 or 0.5% at $23.035 an ounce.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel leicht im Minus. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zieht im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich Abschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.