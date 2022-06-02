Bay Street Looks Headed For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Thursday morning, tracking largely higher European stocks and firm bullion prices.

Worries about growth and rising inflation might weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

In earnings news, Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) reported adjusted net income of $23.1 million for the first quarter of this financial year, up 26% from $18.4 million in the year-ago quarter, and up 20% from $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

On the economic front, data on Canadian building permits for the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended marginally down on Wednesday after a cautious session with investors digesting the central bank's interest rate decision and views on future policy stance.

Weak U.S. and European markets amid rising concerns about inflation and looming rate hikes, and some disappointing economic data weighed as well on Canadian stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 15.62 points or 0.08% at 20,713.72 after scaling a low of 20,610.19 and a high of 20,866.36 intraday.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday amid concerns that high inflation and rising interest rates may hamper economic growth and eat into corporate profits.

European stocks are broadly higher in early afternoon trade on Thursday despite rising worries about economic slowdown and soaring inflation. Among the major European markets, Germany and France are moderately lower, while the U.K. market is closed for a holiday.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $3.01 or 2.61% at $112.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $10.00 or 0.55% at $1,858.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.234 or 1.07% at $22.150 an ounce.