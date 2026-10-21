Bay Street Looks Headed For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market may open on a positive note on Wednesday with the energy sector set to attract investors thanks to higher crude oil prices. Technology stocks are likely to edge higher, tracking the trend in global markets.

No economic data is due from Canada and the U.S., and activity may turn stock specific as investors look ahead to a slew of corporate earnings announcements in the coming days.

The Canadian market closed higher on Tuesday as oil-linked inflation concerns eased following a news report of a possible agreement between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, that satisfies the needs of both the warring nations.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index edged lower initially but quickly gained momentum to trade positive throughout the rest of the trading session before settling at 36,107.96, up by 179.33 points or 0.5%.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets declining on earnings concerns while markets elsewhere rose following reports of progress towards renewed U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The major European markets are up in positive territory today with investors reacting to a slew of earnings updates and regional economic data, including Germany's consumer and producer price inflation reports.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.53 or 0.54% at $98.35 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $14.30 or 0.34% at $4,156.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.295 or 0.51% at $57.705 an ounce.