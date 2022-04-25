Bay Street Looks Headed For Weak Start

(RTTNews) - Sharply lower commodity prices and weak global markets point to a negative start for Canadian shares Monday morning.

Reports showing a surge in coronavirus cases in China sent stock prices crashing in Shanghai and the mood is quite bearish in European markets today.

Also, with sharp interest rate hikes looming large, investors are likely to stay extremely cautious with regard to fresh commitments.

The Canadian market tumbled on Friday as fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, weak commodity prices, and worries about growth amid ongoing Ukraine war and the extended lockdown in Shanghai hurt sentiment and triggered widespread selling.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened at 21,584.76, ended the session with a loss of 464.03 points or 2.14% at 21,186.38, a few points off the day's low of 21,169.27.

Asian stocks plunged sharply on Monday amid lingering concerns about rapid U.S. rate rises and slowing growth as Covid cases continued to spread in China. China's Shanghai Composite index plummeted as much as 5.1%.

European stocks are falling and most of the major averages in the region are down sharply amid rising worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China and fears that coronavirus restrictions in China would extend to Beijing.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $4.76 or 4.65% at $97.31 a barrel amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand.

Gold futures are down $27.00 or 1.4% at $1,907.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.659 or 2.7% at $23.600 an ounce.