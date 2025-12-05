Bay Street May Extend Gains; Canadian Jobs Data, US PCE Reading In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may move higher on Friday, tracking firm gold and silver prices. Canadian jobs data and U.S. PCE reading may also play a key role in setting the trend.

Canadian jobs data for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM AT.

The Canadian economy added 66,000 jobs in October, following a 604,000 addition in September. The unemployment rate in Canada fell to 6.9% in October from the four-year high of 7.1% in the previous month.

Data on average hourly wages is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index for September is due at 10 AM ET. The University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence reading is also due at 10 AM ET.

U.S. Trade data for September is due 8.30 AM ET.

In earnings news, Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of $139.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.84 for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the year ended October 31, 2024.

Canadian stocks gained sharply on Thursday after Canadian lenders posted strong quarterly results, signaling underlying resilience in the economy despite the damage due to U.S. tariffs, along with reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a strong gain of 317.03 points or 1.02% at 31,477.57.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday. Japanese markets led regional losses after government data showed household spending in the country unexpectedly slumped at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October.

The major European markets are up in positive territory amid continued optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.14 or 0.23% at 59.53 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $11.50 or 0.27% at $4,254.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $1.179 or 2.05% at $58.670 an ounce.