Bay Street May Open Flat; Jobs Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Futures point to a flat start for the Canadian market Friday morning, but the nation's employment data, due before the opening bell, could well set the trend for stocks. Firm gold and silver prices are likely to trigger some strong buying in the materials sector.

Gold futures are gaining $40.50 or 1.02% at $4,013.10 an ounce, and Silver futures are up $1.298 or 2.75% at $48.455 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.67 or 1.09% at $60.84 a barrel.

The Canadian market ended weak on Thursday, weighed down by losses in the materials sector after gold prices fell sharply. A lack of progress in Canada - U.S. talks weighed as well on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 30.269.98, down by 232.01 points, or 0.76%.

Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Friday as investors booked some profits in the technology sector following warnings of stretched valuations. Chinese markets ended lower amid intensifying trade tensions with the United States.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of England (BOE) have both cautioned about the potential for a collapse mirroring the dotcom bubble.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in somewhat lackluster trade as investors remain reluctant to make significant moves due to a lack of fresh data.