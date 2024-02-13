Bay Street May Open Higher On Firm Commodity Prices; U.S. CPI Data Eyed

(RTTNews) - U.S. consumer price inflation data, due before the opening bell, is likely to set the mood for the Canadian market early on Tuesday, although higher crude oil and bullion prices look set to trigger some buying in resources shares.

The U.S. CPI report may show a further slowing of price pressures, with the annual increase in inflation expected to fall below 3% for the first time since 2021.

In company news, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) said that it targets $100 million of annualized net profit improvements, through a combination of cost reductions and margin expansion. This is in addition to $50 million of annualized cost saving actions disclosed in prior quarter. The software firm also said it will cut additional jobs in its cybersecurity business.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) reported fourth quarter basic earnings per share of $0.30, comparable to EPS of $0.30 for the same period in 2022. For the full year, basic EPS of $1.81 was 3.4% higher than basic EPS of $1.75 in 2022, the company said.

After a slightly positive start and a subsequent climb up north Monday morning, the Canadian market pared some gains, and finally ended the day's session with modest gains thanks to strong buying at several counters in energy, materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

With some crucial economic data, including reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, and industrial data, the mood in the market was somewhat cautious past mid afternoon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,145.82, ended the session with a gain of 57.70 points or 0.27% at 21,067.30.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves ahead of U.S. CPI data due out later in the day.

European stocks are down in negative territory ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation data. Investors are also digesting the data on UK and French unemployment, and reports on German and eurozone economic sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.54 or 0.7% at $77.46 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.80 or about 0.43% at $2,041.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.153 or 0.67% at $22.920 an ounce.