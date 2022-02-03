Bay Street May Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, tracking lower commodity prices and weak global markets.

Worries about inflation and higher interest rates are likely to weigh on sentiment. Also, after four successive days of gains, investors may look to take some profits as a few top counters.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $658 million, down 29.4% from a year-ago. Earnings per share came in at $0.69, down from $0.76.

The Canadian market ended higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, despite suffering a mild setback earlier in the day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 42.44 points or 0.2% at 21,363.36, after scaling a low of 21,287.23 and a high of 21,419.27 intraday.

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday after Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and offered a weaker-than-expected forecast. Chinese and Hong Kong markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness in cautious trades with investors digesting monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Weak earnings report from FaceBook and worries about inflation are also weighing on sentiment.

The European Central Bank left its key interest rate and forward guidance unchanged. The bank expects the key ECB interest rates "to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2 percent... that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2 percent over the medium term."

The Bank of England resorted to a back-to-back rate hike amid rising inflation and signaled 'modest tightening' in the months ahead.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.16 or 1.3% at $87.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.20 or 0.4% at $1,803.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.357 or 1.57% at $22.350 an ounce.