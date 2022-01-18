Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Tuesday, tracking weak European markets and lower U.S. futures amid rising Treasury yields.

The U.S. 10-year and 5-year Treasury yields refreshed two-year highs and the 2-year bond coupon jumped to the February 2020 levels at the latest amid bets on the Federal Reserve's faster rate hikes in 2022.

Fed funds futures are priced for a hike in March and four hikes this year.

Higher crude oil prices could trigger some buying in the energy section and limit market's downside.

Data on Canadian housing starts for the month of December is due at 8:15 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday as stocks from energy, financial and technology sectors moved up sharply on sustained buying interest.

A firm trend in European markets and data showing a stronger than expected pace of expansion of China's GDP in the fourth quarter and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut interest rate lifted investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 179.89 points or 0.84% at 21,537.45.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases and a surge in U.S. Treasury bond yields rendered the mood cautious.

European stocks are notably lower with rising two-year U.S. Treasury yields reflecting expectations for a Fed policy rate hike as soon as March.

Treasuries dropped across the curve, pushing two-year and 10-year yields up to levels last seen before the pandemic roiled markets.

In commodities markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.09 or 1.3% at $84.91 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $2.00 or 0.1% at $1,814.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.077 or 0.34% at $22.995 an ounce.