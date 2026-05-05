Bay Street May Open With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures and firm metal prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Tuesday morning. Energy stocks may struggle a bit on weak oil prices.

The focus will be on corporate earnings updates.

Shopify Inc., Suncor Energy, Cameco, Intact Financial, Pan American Silver Corp., Telus, Iamgold Corporation, Colliers International Group, SSR mining, EQB and Russel Metals are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

On the economic front, Canada S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI readings are due at 9:30 AM ET.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.8 billion in March, compared to the downwardly revised C$5.1 billion in February, and better than expected C$2.9 billion shortfall.

Exports rose 8.5% in March to C$72.8 billion, while imports dropped 1.6% to C$71 billion.

Canadian stocks dropped on Monday as investors refrained from big bets after the U.S. and Iran pushed to re-assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices fueled inflationary concerns once again, contributing to market's weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index pared early gains and settled with a loss of 252.31 points or 0.74% at 33,638.87.

Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by tensions in the Middle East amid efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The hawkish interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia also weighed on sentiment. Markets in China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Among the major European markets, Germany and France are notably higher with investors reacting to earnings updates. The UK market is down, weighed down by selling in the banking space after HSBC Holdings reported disappointing quarterly results.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $3.47 or 3.25% at $102.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $44.90 or 0.99% at $4,578.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.598 or 0.81% at $74.120 an ounce.