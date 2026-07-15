Bay Street May Open With Slightly Negative Bias; BoC Rate Decision In Focus

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open with a slightly negative bias Wednesday morning, weighed down by weak precious metals prices. The focus will be on the interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged again. The bank's views on growth and inflation will be eyed for directional clues.

Worries about persisting Middle East tensions could weigh on sentiment and force investors to tread cautiously. U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, and President Donald Trump threatened to hit energy targets in Iran.

U.S. forces will intensify their campaign in the coming days, targeting power plants and bridges if Iran refuses to sign a deal with Washington, Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News as both sides escalated a standoff over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's IRGC warned of targeting oil routes for U.S. allies after launching a pre-dawn strike on the U.S. AI-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. Missile alert warnings went out in Bahrain and Kuwait early today as they faced incoming Iranian fire.

In Canadian earnings news, PrairieSky Royalty reported earnings per share of $0.41 for the second quarter, compared with $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

Cogeco Cable Inc. is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings later in the day.

The Canadian market closed modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in the materials sector.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 67.82 points or 0.2% at 35,320.54.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday as a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation print helped reduce concerns of a possible interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

Overall gains were limited after the release of weak China GDP data and amid growing concerns that the United States and Iran may return to an all-out war.

The major European markets are down in negative territory today as worries about Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up marginally at $79.40 a barrel, coming off a high of $80.93 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $27.20 or 067% at $4,042.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.669 or 1.12% at $58.435 an ounce.