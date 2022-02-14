|
14.02.2022 13:03:45
Bay Street Pressurized On Geopolitical Tensions
(RTTNews) - The tension at the Russia-Ukraine border is escalating, while Ukraine sought a meeting with Russia to discuss Russia's moves. Russia has been denying plans to invade Ukraine.
Canadian Dollar fell against the U.S. dollar to a 10-day low of 1.2784, was down against yen, at a nearly 2-week low of 90.02. The currency moved slightly up against the euro, at 1.4437, and rose to a 6-day high of 0.9057 versus Aussie.
Crude oil prices are slightly positive, while Natural gas prices also are showing trending up.
Gold remains pressurized and gold futures are slightly down while silver futures are up 1.37 percent at $23.692 an ounce. The Canadian stock market closed slightly up on Friday.
The major Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 34.07 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,428.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 350.09 points, or 1.41 percent, at 24,556.57.
Japanese shares lost the most in three weeks. The Nikkei average plunged 616.49 points, or 2.23 percent, to 27,079.59, marking its biggest daily percentage drop since Jan. 27 and touching below the 27,000 level for the first time since Jan. 31. The broader Topix index closed 1.63 percent lower at 1,930.65.
European stocks are trading on a negative note.
Ukraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX sackt schlussendlich ab -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Zum Wochenbeginn hielten sich Anleger an der Wall Street zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag tiefrot. Der deutsche Leitindex musste deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit negativen Vorzeichen.