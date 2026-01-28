Bay Street Seen Opening Higher; BoC, Fed Policy Moves In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look headed for a positive start Wednesday morning with resources stocks set to see some brisk buying thanks to rising commodity prices. The focus will be the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision at 9:45 AM ET. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to hold rates at the current 2.25% level.

Fed's policy announcement is due at 2 PM ET. The U.S. central bank is also expected to hold rates. The focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues about future policy moves.

Rising geopolitical tensions may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

The Canadian market closed flat on Tuesday as investors refrained from big moves ahead of interest rate decisions by the central banks of Canada and the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a marginal gain of 3.08 points at 33,096.40.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings from mega-cap tech earnings.

Gold broke through $5250 for the first time as U.S.-Iran tensions escalated and a partial U.S. government shutdown loomed over an immigration dispute.

After deploying USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in West Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump said there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran.

The U.S. announced a multi-day military exercise in the Middle East to bolster its military presence in the region. Iranian officials issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for live-fire military activity in the airspace along the Strait of Hormuz.

The major European markets are down in negative territory, weighed down by geopolitical tensions and fears of a partial U.S. government shutdown.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.43 or 0.69% at $62.82 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $187.50 or 3.69% at $5,270.10 an ounce, and Silver futures are gaining $7.853 or 7.41% at $113.810 an ounce. Copper futures are up $0.445 or 0.76% at $5.9150 per pound.