Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Lower index futures and crude oil prices point to a weak start for Canadian shares on Thursday. Renewed concerns about tensions between Russia and Ukraine are likely to weigh on sentiment.

Activity may remain stock specific with investors reacting to quarterly earnings updates.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A.TO) reported fourt-quarter net income of $508.5 million or $8.34 per diluted share, up from $488.8 million or $7.97 per diluted share a year earlier.

Mty Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) reported fourt-quarter net income of $24.9 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $20.1 million or $0.81 per share for the same period in the previous year.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Wednesday as data showing an accleration in inflation and Shopify's weak revenue guidance hurt sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 21,344.73 around mid afternoon, ended the session with a loss of 118.91 points or 0.55% at 21,383.64.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday after minutes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade amid lingering worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors are also reacting to earnings updates, and the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.55 or 1.65% at $92.11 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $16.20 or 0.87% at $1,887.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.045 or 0.19% at $23.650 an ounce.