Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note Thursday morning, with investors reacting to news about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Higher commodity prices might trigger buying in energy and materials shares and help limit market's downside.

Investors will also be reacting to a slew of earnings announcements.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported adjusted net income of $3,833 million for the first quarter of the current financial year, compared with $3,380 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.08 in the first quarter, compared with $1.83 a year ago.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) reported fourth quarter adjusted net earnings of C$2.6 million compared to C$.018 million, a year ago. Adjusting earnings per share was C$2.21 compared to C$0.15.

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) reported net loss of $52.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net loss of $702.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO) reported net income of $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $24.3 million in the prior year. The income in the latest quarter includes recovery of non-financial assets of $39.8 million.

The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from the U.S. and European markets, higher oil prices and some encouraging earnings updates. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 251.13 points or 1.2% at 21,255.64.

Despite worries about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the various sanctions on Russia, the mood in the market remained fairly positive, with investors digesting the central bank's interest rate decision and reacting to the accompanying statement.

Asian stocks posted strong gains on Thursday even as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine's second-largest city and besieged two ports.

Investors tried to figure out the future path of U.S. interest rates after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony before Congress that he is inclined to support a 25 basis point rate increase at the upcoming Fed meeting, instead of a 50 bps hike recommended by some board members.

European stocks are down in negative territory amid worries about inflationary pressures as Russia faces global blacklash over its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.82 or 2.55% at $113.42 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $12.80 or 0.7% at $1,935.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.275 or 1.1% at $25.465 an ounce.