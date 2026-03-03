Bay Street Seen Opening Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market looks headed for a dismal start Tuesday morning as investors are likely to shun riskier assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Canadian and U.S. index futures are down sharply, pointing to a gap down opening on Bay Street.

With no signs of a ceasefire in sight, and no big positive news from the domestic or global front, the mood in the market is likely to remain bearish right through.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that," raising concerns a prolonged conflict could lead to a substantial spike in inflation.

Oil prices are up sharply once again, and although this could help lift energy stocks, stocks from other sectors may reel under a fresh round of selling pressure.

After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its early lows and into positive territory, ending the day up 201.28 points or 0.6% at a new record closing high of 34,541.27.

Energy stocks helped lead the way higher, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 1.8% on the day. Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil skyrocketed in reaction to the news that the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran over the weekend, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as the latest Middle East conflict entered its fourth day.

Markets across Europe are down as well with investors pressing sales at several counters from across various sectors. The major markets in the region are down sharply. The U.K.'s FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 2.5%, 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 is down nearly 3%.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $5.18 or 7.25% at $76.41 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $140.40 or about 2.6% at 5171.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $6.208 or 6.98% at $82.645 an ounce.