Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Wednesday morning, tracking higher commodity prices and reacting to encouraging earnings updates from top U.S. technology companies.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $367.4 million (on GAAP basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 7.0% compared with the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, as a result, were $1.49 compared to $1.32 last year, representing an increase of 12.9%, the company said.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $23.3 million ( 25 cents per share basic and diluted), a $4.4 million (or 23.3%) increase compared to $18.9 million ( 20 cents per share basic and diluted) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The market is also likely to react to the data on Canadian building permits for the month of December.

The Canadian stock market shrugged off a mild mid-morning setback and surged higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a third straight session, thanks to strong gains in energy, materials and healthcare sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 221.63 points or 1.05% at 21,319.92, a two-week high. Earlier, the index edged down to 21,073.05 after opening at 21,176.34.

Asian stocks advanced in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to pick up beaten-down shares following a disappointing January. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New year holidays.

European stocks are up in positive territory, extending recent gains, reacting to encouraging earnings updates from top U.S. companies like Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices and General Motors. Investors are also looking ahead to the policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.23 or 1.4% at $89.43 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $2.00 or 0.11% at $1,803.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.160 or 0.75% at $22.765 an ounce.