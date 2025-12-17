|
17.12.2025 14:28:58
Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note On Higher Commodity Prices
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Wednesday morning with energy and materials stocks set to climb higher on firm commodity prices.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.20 or 2.17% at $56.47 a barrel.
Gold futures are gaining $13.20 or 0.3% at $4,345.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $2.622 or 4.14% at $65.945 an ounce.
The Canadian market closed weak on Tuesday adding to the modest losses posted in the previous session, as concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, and sharply lower crude oil prices weighed on stocks.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 219.51 points or 0.7% to 31,263.93, closing lower for the third straight session after reaching a record closing high last Thursday.
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday after two days of losses. Investors digested mixed U.S. employment data and looked ahead to Thursday's inflation data for fresh insights into the U.S. economic and rate outlook.
Among the major European markets, UK stocks are up sharply as data showing softer than expected consumer price inflation in the month of November raised hopes the Bank of England will lower interest rates tomorrow. Markets in France and German failed to hold early gains and were slightly weak in afternoon trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.