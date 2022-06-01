Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note; BoC Rate Decision In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Wednesday, tracking global cues and a mixed trend in commodities market.

The central bank's rate decision and views on future policy stance will significantly impact the market.

The Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due at 10 AM ET. The central bank is widely expected to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% today. The bank had raised rate by 50 basis points in April, the biggest hike in 22 years.

At 9:30 AM ET, a reading of S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the month of May is due from Markit Economics. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI declined to 56.2 in April of 2022, from an all-time high of 58.9 in March, marking the 22nd month running of expansions.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reported net income of $59.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.34 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $53.1 million and $1.15 for the second quarter of 2021.

After seven successive days of gains, Canadian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as worries about rising inflation and fears of tighter policy measures by the Federal Reserve and other central banks triggered selling at several counters.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 190.06 points or 0.91% at 20,729.34.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after a private survey showed China's factory activity shrank less sharply in May than expected. Weak manufacturing data from Australia and Japan weighed as well.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as investors react to weak German retail sales and Eurozone manufacturing PMI data. A weak factory activity report from China is also weighing on sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $1.21 or 1.06% at $115.88 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $15.60 or 0.85% at $1,832.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.113 or 0.52% at $21.575 an ounce.