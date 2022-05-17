Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking higher commodity prices and a firm trend in global markets.

With no economic data due for the day, and not many earnings updates are due for release, the market will be largely tracking the performance of global stocks.

Some crucial earnings updates from top U.S. companies might make a significant impact on price movements.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, thanks to strong buying in energy, materials and communications sections.

Technology stocks drifted lower. Healthcare and consumer staples stocks found some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 106.60 points or 0.53% at 20,206.41, more than 100 points down from the day's high of 20,309.19.

Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Tuesday after reports that Shanghai was seeing a strong recovery from COVID cases, with plans in pace to ease lockdown restrictions in stages.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory amid expectations of demand revival in top consumer China after Shanghai pledged to gradually ease its Covid lockdown and return life to normal in June.

Data showing a drop in unemployment rate in the U.K. and France, an increase in Eurozone GDP also contribute to the surge.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.13 or 0.95% at $115.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $19.00 or 1.1% at $1,833.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.299 or 1.4% at $21.850 an ounce.