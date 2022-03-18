Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a negative start on Friday amid fading hopes for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after talks between negotiators from the two countries ended without tangible progress.

The Canadian market closed on a buoyant note on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a surge in commodity prices triggered hectic buying in energy and materials shares.

Data on Canadian retail sales for the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET. Data on New Housing Price Index for the month of February, and ADP's report on Canadian employment in the month of February are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 302.39 points or 1.41% at 21,771.22, a record closing high, and just a few points off its all-time intra-day high of 21,784.69.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as global growth optimism outweighed lingering geo-political tensions arising from the Ukraine conflict. Growth optimism prevailed despite the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both raising interest rates.

European stocks are notably lower as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough and oil climbed to hover near $106 a barrel, raising concerns over inflation and policy tightening.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.42 or 0.41% at $103.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.10 or 0.21% at $1,939.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.176 or 0.7% at $25.330 an ounce.