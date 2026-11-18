(RTTNews) - Bay Street looks headed for a weak start Wednesday morning, with energy and materials stocks under pressure due to falling oil and precious metals prices. Nvidia's upbeat earnings and outlook could trigger some buying in the tech sector.

Investors will be looking ahead to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting for clues about the central bank's future interest rate path.

Nvidia reported after trading hours on Tuesday that its net income climbed 105 percent to $65.3 billion in the third quarter, from $31.9 billion last year. Earnings per share grew 108% to $2.70 from prior year's $1.30.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent. The company is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

In Canadian economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the house price index remained unchanged at -0.2% in October.

In earnings news, Metro Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings of C$201.9 million, or C$0.97 per share. This compares with C$217.0 million, or C$1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$201.8 million or C$0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to C$5.179 billion from C$5.108 billion last year.

On Tuesday, Canadian stocks moved sharply lower, adding to the steep losses posted during Monday's session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 306.83 points or 1.1% at 35,315.30, the lowest closing level in over a month.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday despite Wall Street facing a fresh wave of selling pressure overnight on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade and expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Blockbuster earnings and sales forecast from Nvidia aided sentiment a bit.

The major European markets pared early gains and were down in negative territory a little while ago, as hot eurozone and UK inflation data weighed on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.91 or 1.06% at $85.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $110.80 or about 2.9% at $3,753.40, while Silver futures are down $1.752 or 3.7% at $45.605 an ounce.