|
30.01.2020 16:22:00
Bay Talent Group Inc. Opens the Market
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Allan Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, Bay Talent Group Inc. (HIRE), joined Brady Fletcher, Managing Director & Head, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Bay Talent Group is a staffing organization, which operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc. These boutique consulting firms offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries. Bay Talent Group Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on December 23, 2019.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEpidemie-Angst: Dow schwächer -- ATX und DAX unter starkem Druck -- Börsen in Fernost gaben letztlich kräftig nach
An der Wall Street ziehen sich die Anleger zurück. Der heimische Markt muss ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex kräftig abgeben. An den asiatischen Handelsplätzen wurden am Donnerstag Abschläge verbucht.