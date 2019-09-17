BayCare Opens Innovative Health and Wellness HealthHub in Valrico

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine seeing a doctor, exercising, shopping for a Fitbit or workout gear and eating a healthy meal – all at the same place? It may sound hard to believe, but that's now possible through BayCare HealthHub™(Bloomingdale).

BayCare Health System has officially opened a first-of-its kind BayCare HealthHub, an innovative, high-tech health and wellness destination designed to make life better for residents in the greater Brandon area and surrounding communities.

"We're excited to bring a brand new model of care to the Tampa Bay area," said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "Our goal was to create a state-of-art health and wellness destination – incorporating innovative technology and convenience to not just treat symptoms, but also help keep families healthier."

The 115,000-square-foot facility has integrated traditional health care services such as primary care, pediatrics, adult rehabilitation, behavioral health, urgent care, imaging and laboratories with wellness activities including fitness classes, nutrition education and like-minded retailers to promote healthy living.

The BayCare HealthHub has no waiting rooms. Patients experience a streamlined visit as they check in only once at a central registration desk for multiple health and wellness services.

BayCare has also brought the second TechDeck™ to the BayCare HealthHub. TechDeck is an innovative resource for health and wellness technology, which provides advanced and high-tech products that can be connected to personal digital devices. The first TechDeck opened in 2018 at the HealthHub facility in Largo.

The BayCare HealthHub also includes a 20,000 square-foot fitness center, providing the latest technology such as cardio and strength equipment, personal training, a free fitness tracker, group exercise classes and nutrition services. Starting this fall, BayCare also plans to bring to the facility healthy food options and various retail geared toward health and wellness.

"The integration of multiple health and wellness services help provide convenient access to high-quality care while ensuring optimal customer experience," said Cote. "This new, integrated model of care also provides a space for the community to exercise, nurture their mind and body and encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle."

The BayCare HealthHub, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, FL, includes a half-mile walking trail, a serenity garden, free parking and valet. The facility also hosts a farmer's market once a month featuring local vendors, fresh produce, a food truck and more.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

