Bayer and OrigiMed reached a partnership to develop a next generation sequencing (NGS) based companion diagnostic-in vitro diagnostic (CDx-IVD) product in China for Larotrectinib, for NTRK gene fu...

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer and OrigiMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "OrigiMed") today announced a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of NGS-based companion diagnostics – in vitro diagnostic (CDx-IVD) in China for detection of NTRK gene fusions. This collaboration will focus on developing a CDx-IVD for larotrectinib (Vitrakvi®) for the Chinese market, the first TRK inhibitor approved in US (2018) and Europe (2019) for adult and pediatrics with TRK fusion cancer and is currently developed globally, including in China.

"Approved in various markets already, including the US and EU, larotrectinib is a first-of-its-kind treatment exclusively designed for adults and children with TRK fusion cancer. It is also the first compound that received its initial approval based on the molecular alteration (NTRK gene fusion) driving their cancer irrespective of the tumor site of origin," said Dr. Emmanuelle di Tomaso, Head of Oncology Precision Medicine, Bayer's Oncology Strategic Business Unit. "Cancer care is currently undergoing a paradigm shift, and as this new era of precision oncology treatment unfolds, we are continuing our effort of delivering innovative medicines such as larotrectinib, which can provide value to patients and their treating physicians around the world."

"As one of the first NGS companies to introduce NTRK gene fusion detection in China, we are looking forward to working with Bayer to jointly develop larotrectinib CDx-IVD, jointly support clinical trials of larotrectinib in mainland China and provide therapeutic benefits for more patients." The genomic testing and analysis of cancer patients to determine whether they are suitable for the treatment of larotrectinib is also a very urgent clinical need," said Dr. Wang Kai, CEO of OrigiMed.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

OrigiMed is a medical science and technology transforming company and a partner of biopharmaceutical companies, who focuses on developing new technologies and clinical applications to help all types of cancer patients get access to precise treatment and to help accelerate biomarker-driven drug development. By carrying out more comprehensive and high-throughput methods, leveraging wholesome bioinformatics analysis and clinical annotation, to help match patients to approved targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and clinical trials-giving physicians and patients powerful actionable insights for navigating cancer care, ultimately aiming to fortify the evolution of cancer precision medicine. More information please visit www.origimed.com

