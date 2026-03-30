Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-
30.03.2026 08:58:20

Bayer Announces Approval Of New Indication For Kerendia In The EU

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BYR.L, BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) announced that the European Commission has granted approval in the European Union for Kerendia or finerenone, a selective, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for the treatment of adults with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction =40%. In the EU, Kerendia is now indicated for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with LVEF =40% in adults, expanding its use beyond the existing indication in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

The approval by the European Commission is based on the positive results from the pivotal Phase III FINEARTS-HF study.

At last close, Bayer shares were trading at 38.26 euros.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

29.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 13
29.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.03.26 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Handel zum Wochenstart mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen