Bayer CEO Expresses Dissatisfaction With Current Share Price, But 'excellent Prospects For Future'

(RTTNews) - Bayer CEO Werner Baumann expressed his dissatisfaction with the current share price. Although Bayer's stock performed comparatively well last year in a negative stock market environment, its market capitalization is still well below the actual value of the company, he said at the company's virtual Annual Stockholders' Meeting in Leverkusen on Friday.

However, the CEO is convinced that "Bayer has excellent prospects for the future.

Baumann believes that Bayer is leading the way in climate protection and is well on track to becoming a climate-neutral company by 2030.

The company said Werner Baumann will retire at the end of May 2023 after 35 years of service.

Meanwhile, Supervisory Board Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann welcomed Bill Anderson, Bayer's CEO-elect who joined the Board of Management at the beginning of April, to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting.