Bayer Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Improves Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BYR.L, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) reported a third quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of 672 million euros compared to a loss of 963 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.69 euros compared to a loss of 0.98 euros. Group EBITDA before special items rose by 6.9% to 1.615 billion euros. Core net income from continuing operations was 304 million euros compared to 480 million euros, prior year. Core earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.31 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Group sales came in at 10.05 billion euros in the third quarter of 2026, up 4.1% reported; or up 1.9% Fx & portfolio adj. from a year ago.

In view of better-than-anticipated performance in the first nine months, the company increased full-year guidance for the Pharmaceuticals Division's EBITDA margin before special items to between 25 and 27%, revised from previous forecast of between 23 and 25%. The Group now expects EBITDA before special items to come in at between 9.8 billion and 10.3 billion euros on a currency-adjusted basis, revised from prior forecast of between 9.6 billion and 10.1 billion euros.

At prior close on Xetra exchange, Bayer shares were trading at 50.02 euros.

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