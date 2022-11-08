Bayer Q3 Profit Surges; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income was 546 million euros, significantly higher than last year's 85 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.56 euro, up from 0.09 euro last year.

Core earnings per share were 1.13 euros, compared to 1.05 euros a year ago.

EBITDA before special items rose 17.3 percent to 2.451 billion euros.

Group sales increased 15.3 percent to 11.281 billion euros from last year's 9.78 billion euros. Sales grew 5.7 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.

Further, the company confirmed the Group outlook for 2022, which was raised in August.

Bayer then said it expects to generate sales of 50 billion to 51 billion euros for the year, or 47 billion to 48 billion euros on a currency-adjusted basis.

EBITDA before special items was expected to be around 13.0 billion euros, and EBITDA margin before special items of around 26 to 27 percent on a currency-adjusted basis.

Core earnings per share were expected to come in at approximately 7.70 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com