Bayer Q4 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Warns On FY23 Adj. Earnings, Sees Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - German pharmaceutical and life sciences major Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income dropped 47.4 percent to 611 million euros from 1.16 billion euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.62 euro, down 47.5 percent from 1.18 euros last year.

Core earnings per share were 1.35 euros, compared to 1.26 euros a year ago.

Sales for the quarter grew 8 percent to 12 billion euros from 11.12 billion euros in the prior year. Sales increased 4.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

Further, the company said its Board is proposing a dividend of 2.40 euros to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Bayer expects core earnings per share of 7.20 euros to 7.40 euros and adjusted EBITDA of 12.5 billion euros to 13.0 billion euros on a currency-adjusted basis, both below the prior year.

The company expects to generate sales of 51 billion euros to 52 billion euros, on a currency-adjusted basis, higher than last year.

In fiscal 2022, core earnings per share were 7.94 euros and adjusted EBITDA was 13.51 billion euros, on sales of 50.74 billion euros.

