Bayer To Pay Evogene $3.5 Mln Under Collaboration Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) announced that Bayer will pay the company an amount of $3.5 million under their joint seed traits collaboration agreement. The one-time payment is part of a restructuring of the patent filing, prosecution, and maintenance obligations under the collaboration.

Under the agreement, Evogene provided Bayer with a license to genes discovered to address specific seed traits, for use in corn, soy, cotton, and canola.

Evogene is a computational biology company. It targets to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments.

