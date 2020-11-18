Baylis Medical and Japan Lifeline Partner to Introduce Advanced Electrophysiology Solutions into Europe

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylis Medical is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Japan Lifeline (JLL), a leading Japanese cardiovascular device developer and manufacturer, to introduce advanced solutions for electrophysiology procedures in Europe.

The European launch of the partnership consists of a family of diagnostic catheters, including a 2F microcatheter and 6F guiding catheter, which can be combined to allow deeper coronary sinus mapping. As the smallest diagnostic catheter on the market, the 2F catheter also allows mapping and pacing in smaller anatomy such as the Vein of Marshall.

The following comments were made by Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO of Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd: "We are pleased to continue to deliver diagnostic catheters developed using our unique technology to the North American market through Baylis Medical and to the medical market in Europe. We will continue to cooperate with each other to provide excellent medical equipment. We will deliver that medical equipment to the medical markets around the world."

The companies have a longstanding record of introducing innovative cardiology solutions to global markets. In Japan, JLL is the exclusive distributor of Baylis Medical devices. In North America, the companies have worked collectively to introduce the EPstar Fixed Electrophysiology Catheters, which include the 2F microcatheter and 6F guiding catheter.

"Baylis Medical and JLL align with one, harmonious focus: to identify and fill gaps in the cardiology device space, so that patients can receive the treatment they need," said Kris Shah, President of Baylis Medical. "We are proud to build on our long and successful partnership with JLL by bringing this much-needed technology to the European electrophysiology market."

The 2F and 6F catheters will be manufactured in Japan and commercialized in Europe through Baylis Medical.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative cardiology devices that enable life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Japan Lifeline

Japan Lifeline is a manufacturer and importer of medical devices specializing in the cardiovascular space with a track record of about 40 years in Japan. The company's proprietary products developed based on its wealth of experience of arrhythmias and cardiovascular surgery have been highly evaluated, and the company holds a top-class market share in Japan. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st Section). Visit the Japan Lifeline website at: http://www.japanlifeline.com

