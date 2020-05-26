BayPort Announces Winners of $50k Debt Paydown Sweepstakes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special education teacher, a small business owner, an elementary school assistant principal, and a retired shipyard worker are among the 10 winners of BayPort's $50k Debt Paydown Sweepstakes, a program that raises awareness of and improves the financial wellness of its members.

The 10 winners, ranging in age from 23 to 71 and spanning eight cities, each received up to $5,000 to help reduce or pay off their credit card debt. The sweepstakes launched February 1 and ran through April 30.

"The past few months have been challenging for everyone, and financial wellness and stability is as important as ever," said BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears. "We're excited for each of the winners and hope the awards provide a little bit of relief in these uncertain times."

The $50k Debt Paydown Sweepstakes was open to members and non-members who made a balance transfer of at least $500 to a new or existing BayPort credit card, signed up for online banking, and registered for the credit union's newest free member benefit Credit Score. Credit Score allows members to monitor their credit score, access their full credit report, take advantage of credit monitoring alerts, and receive tips to improve their credit score.

Before the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, BayPort conducted free financial education events at local hangouts. Over the past few months, the credit union also introduced the financial literacy app Zogo in an effort to bring accessible and engaging financial education to the Hampton Roads community.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayport-announces-winners-of-50k-debt-paydown-sweepstakes-301065487.html

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union