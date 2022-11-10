BayWa AG continues strong growth momentum in third quarter - full-year forecast raised again

With very successful operations in the third quarter, BayWa AG seamlessly built on its strong performance in the first half of the year. The company posted revenues of €20.1 billion after nine months (Q1–3/2021: €14.1 billion). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to €459.8 million in the reporting period (Q1–3/2021: €191.7 million). This means that BayWa exceeded its previously raised full-year earnings forecast for 2022 of €400 million to €450 million in the first nine months. The company is looking ahead to the final quarter with confidence and now expects earnings of €475 million to €525 million in 2022. The Renewable Energies Segment will be one of the main earnings drivers.“In this year’s turbulent market environment, reliability of supply is our customers’ top priority. Accordingly, we are seeing high demand for heat energy carriers such as heating oil and wood pellets, for agricultural inputs and equipment, as well as for building materials to be used in renovation, for example,” says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa. “Our customers are benefiting with virtually no restrictions from BayWa’s strengths: our forward-looking inventory and risk management, our broad supplier network and our strong ability to deliver.”As a European market leader and a key global player in the energy transition, the BayWa Group is participating in the expansion of renewable energies around the world. At the same time, the company is registering high demand for heating oil, wood pellets and fuel. Weather effects and low grain availability worldwide are leading to dynamic conditions on the agricultural markets. BayWa took advantage of appropriate trade opportunities and further increased its profitability in the trading of agricultural products. In addition, high producer prices are fuelling investment appetites among farmers, a factor that is reflected in rising sales figures for agricultural equipment. International fruit and vegetable trading is the only area in which the current difficult economic environment is inhibiting earnings. In the construction sector, however, the momentum remains intact, with the Building Materials Segment increasing both revenues and EBIT year on year. Please note: We are on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BayWaPresse.You can download print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements – without registration – from the BayWa Mediapool at https://www.baywa-mediapool.com/#.