|
03.08.2023 10:00:00
BayWa Group remains on course in first half of year - Board of Management confirms 2023 EBIT target
Thanks to a generally strong first half of 2023, the BayWa Group remains on course. In the first six months of the year, the company generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of €186.9 million (H1/2022: €328.5 million). Revenues in the reporting period were nearly on a par with the previous year at €12.6 billion (H1/2022: €12.9 billion). The BayWa Board of Management has confirmed its target for the current financial year and continues to anticipate EBIT of between €320 million and €370 million in 2023.“After an exceptional 2022, our business is performing in line with our expectations in most cases,” says BayWa Chief Executive Officer Marcus Pöllinger. “Prices of raw materials, agricultural inputs and building materials have stabilised at a lower level, which is being reflected in our trading margins and therefore our earnings.” Pöllinger believes that the second half of the year will remain challenging: “Even we, as a provider of the basics, cannot completely escape the market conditions, which are difficult in part. Rising interest rates and high inflation are thwarting investment and purchasing power. That being said, the fundamentals haven’t changed. Global food security, expansion of Renewable Energies, creating affordable housing and renovating buildings to be energy efficient remain key political and social issues. These are precisely the areas in which BayWa enjoys a broad and international presence, and is therefore resilient against the complex market conditions that we are currently seeing.”Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment the key drivers of earningsHigh demand and positive trade opportunities made the Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment Segments some of the main driving forces behind earnings development in the first half of the year. Domestic and international trading in agricultural products benefited from volatility on global grain exchanges, with prices at a lower level compared to the previous year. Sales of agricultural inputs declined year on year, as did the Energy Segment’s business involving fuels and lubricants, which are regarded as leading indicators of global economic development. The Global Produce Segment benefited from more stable prices in German apple business, with higher prices once again possible since March following promotional pricing by food retailers and strong apple sales. On the other hand, meagre interest in premium products among consumers had an adverse impact on earnings, while extreme weather and its consequences continued dampening earnings in international fruit trading. Although business involving BayWa Bau Projekt GmbH is going according to plan, while the dramatic decline in investment in residential construction is reflected in the demand for building materials. As a result, EBIT in the Building Materials Segment fell dramatically year on year. The business division has taken immediate countermeasures, focusing sales on building renovation.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BayWa AG (vink. NA)
Analysen zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)
