BayWa r.e. Teams Up with Power Center, a Duracell Authorized Licensee, to Distribute Home Energy and Storage Solutions

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global renewable energy company BayWa r.e. is bringing new options to solar installation partners across the U.S. by adding Duracell Power Center's suite of turnkey residential energy technology products to its line card.

Duracell Power Center's integrated energy storage solution works with new or existing rooftop solar installations to allow homeowners the energy freedom to self-power their home, giving them the security of 100% reliable, fully automated back-up power and reducing dependency on the grid with their own microgrid. These AC-coupled, scalable battery systems—available in modular units of 5 kW and 10 kW with 14 kWh to 42 kWh of storage—feature automatic islanding during outages, load shifting to take advantage of time-of-use electricity rates, and 24/7 real-time monitoring via a mobile app user interface for both installers and homeowners. BayWa r.e. will distribute Duracell Home Ecosystem, a comprehensive solar-plus-storage solution which includes the energy storage system, as well as solar PV microinverters and EV charging products, with mobile app monitoring for the entire ecosystem.

"The home storage segment has struggled with à la carte solutions, as you typically have equipment from different manufacturers that must work together and communicate in order to provide energy management services in the home," said David Dunlap, vice president of product strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. "Because Power Center seamlessly brings everything together in one system with an iconic brand name that customers trust, this partnership will give our installer partners an attractive home storage offering."

"We're excited to expand the market for our residential energy technology products, reach more homeowners and provide greater access for our national network of certified installers through BayWa r.e.'s national distribution network," said Aakar Patel, Power Center's president. "Homeowners and installers alike want residential energy systems to be easy to integrate and simple to use, and this combined with Duracell's brand recognition and desirability gives customers the confidence they need to make this major investment in their home."

The Duracell Home Ecosystem energy storage system line uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries backed by a 10-year warranty and performance guarantee and has been proven in the field for more than a decade across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. These systems ship fully integrated on a single pallet and offer an easy installation process that is compatible with any new or existing solar PV system and inverter. They also work seamlessly with Duracell Home Ecosystem solar PV microinverters and EV charging products, which further expand homeowners' choices from the company's suite of turnkey residential energy solutions.

Power Center products are in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store .

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com .

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

About Power Center ( www.duracellpowercenter.com

Power Center leverages over 100 years of battery and power management experience to manufacture innovative Duracell Home Ecosystem products locally in San Jose, CA. Power Center is an authorized licensee of Duracell. Duracell is a registered trademark of Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baywa-re-teams-up-with-power-center-a-duracell-authorized-licensee-to-distribute-home-energy-and-storage-solutions-301608215.html

SOURCE BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc.