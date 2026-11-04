BBB Foods Same-Store Sales Jump 20.5%: Rapid Earnings Reaction

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) grew third-quarter revenue 40.3% to about 28.4 billion Mexican pesos, with most of the gain coming from stores open at least a year. Shares rose about 5% in after-hours trading. The Mexican grocery discounter is adding stores faster than a year ago, but its older stores still do most of the work, and their growth is what's widening margins.

A hard discounter lives on thin margins, and rent, staff, and trucks cost about the same whether a store sells a little or a lot. When existing stores' sales climb this fast, those fixed costs get spread over far more revenue, which pushed store operating costs down to 9.8% of revenue. The release doesn't say whether more shoppers or bigger baskets drove the gain.

The swing to a profit owes more to shrinking stock pay than to operations, because a large 2025 share grant is expensed most heavily in its early quarters. Profit was also thin: Without a 97 million-peso currency gain, pre-tax profit would have fallen short of the quarter's tax bill.

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