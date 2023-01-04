BBB National Programs Names Michelle R. Harris as Vice President, National Partners and Business Development

Champion of independent industry self-regulation attracts major corporations and leading law firms who demonstrate commitment to an accountable, transparent, and fair marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced that Michelle R. Harris, a dynamic executive with a track record of delivering results for stakeholders in high-profile settings, has been named Vice President, National Partners and Business Development, BBB National Programs.

The announcement, effective immediately, places Harris in an important leadership position engaging with the non-profit organization's growing National Partner community, and the recruitment of new participants for its more than a dozen self-regulation programs and its new emerging programs.

Harris joins BBB National Programs from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), where she served as Vice President, Business Development and External Affairs. Prior to joining NAIFA, Harris was Vice President, Membership and Marketing for the Software & Industry Information Association (SIIA), and Vice President, Business Development and Events for the News Media Alliance.

"I am excited that Michelle Harris is joining our leadership team," said Eric D. Reicin, President & CEO, BBB National Programs. "In addition to engaging with our stakeholders, her goal will be to bring more companies and law firms into our tent, which provides a mission-based place where business can go to enhance consumer trust and where consumers are heard."

Eight major corporations and leading law firms, plus one major trade association, joined as BBB National Programs National Partners in 2022, demonstrating their deep support for the non-profit organization's goal to enhance trust, innovation, and competition in the U.S. economy.

The 9 new BBB National Programs National Partners are:

Goli Nutrition

Haynes Boone , LLP

, LLP Hostess Brands

Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Market America Worldwide

McDermott Will & Emory, LLP

& Emory, LLP Naver Z USA

Plexus Worldwide

T-Mobile

Since 1971, companies, industry experts, and trade associations in the U.S. have relied upon the self-regulatory environment to foster industry-wide best practices and resolve disputes without government or court intervention. Corporations, law firms, and associations who join BBB National Programs as National Partners demonstrate their commitment to the voluntary industry self-regulation process, including relevant industry-wide standards.

"One of the many things that attracted me to BBB National Programs was the strategic thinking behind the formation of its community of National Partners," said Harris. "These leading companies and law firms are an integral part of the independent self-regulatory environment, where our work together produces tangible and meaningful results for both businesses and consumers."

With these nine new additions, BBB National Programs enters 2023 with more than 120 National Partners, representing a varied field of industries, including technology, automotive, advertising, consumer packaged goods, media, travel, food and beverage, quick service restaurant, health, direct selling, entertainment, and toy manufacturing.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. BBB National Programs oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, privacy, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

