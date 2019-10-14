BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: A new CEO has been selected for BBS

The Board of BBS OYj has today nominated PhD Ilkka Kangasniemi as the CEO of the company, starting 15th of October 2019. Dr. Kangasniemi, who joined the board in the spring 2019, is experienced in commercialization and development of biomaterials and has been in the board and management of several biotech companies.

Short term goals of BBS include transition of the company into a marketing and sales organization. By this nomination BBS wishes also to strengthen its management resources focusing on short term goals, finalising the approval process and obtaining the sales permit for the first product, ArteboneÒ paste. Company will continue its efforts to bring further product versions to the market.

Former CEO, Prof. Pekka Jalovaara will continue as an adviser and member of the board.

For more information contact:

Jarmo Halonen, COB Tel: +358400732358,

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO Tel: +358407080307,