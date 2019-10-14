|
14.10.2019 15:00:00
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: A new CEO has been selected for BBS
The Board of BBS OYj has today nominated PhD Ilkka Kangasniemi as the CEO of the company, starting 15th of October 2019. Dr. Kangasniemi, who joined the board in the spring 2019, is experienced in commercialization and development of biomaterials and has been in the board and management of several biotech companies.
Short term goals of BBS include transition of the company into a marketing and sales organization. By this nomination BBS wishes also to strengthen its management resources focusing on short term goals, finalising the approval process and obtaining the sales permit for the first product, ArteboneÒ paste. Company will continue its efforts to bring further product versions to the market.
Former CEO, Prof. Pekka Jalovaara will continue as an adviser and member of the board.
For more information contact:
Jarmo Halonen, COB Tel: +358400732358,
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO Tel: +358407080307,
This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 14th October 2019 at 4:00 pm (UTC+2:00).
About BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a leading orthobiologic biotech company with origins in Finland. The company’s technology, Artebone®, is a next generation bone substitute that targets treatment of bone defects and healing problems in extremities such as hands and ankles, scapula and pelvis. Its superior properties stem from the bone protein and growth factors extracted from reindeer bone combined with scaffold-providing TCP (tricalciumphosphate) granules and has the potential of transforming orthopedic surgery. The first product, Artebone® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress. BBS’ Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm and Helsinki is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.