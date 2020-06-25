BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Managers' Transactions





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pekka Jalovaara

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200623141255_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-18

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000440219

Instrument name: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYj osakkeen merkintäoikeus

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 461,450 Unit price: .216 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 461,450 Volume weighted average price: .216 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17,000 Unit price: 4.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 17,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jarmo Halonen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200625170441_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14,719 Unit price: 4.2 EUR

(2): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 14,719 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oili Halonen

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jarmo Halonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200625170844_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,751 Unit price: 4.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,751 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR









BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC

For more information:

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi

Phone: +358 40 7080307

E-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 25 June 2020 at 8:15 pm (UTC +3.00).

About BBS

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company’s Certified Adviser is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se