22.10.2019

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: The patent application regarding a bone protein preparation has been accepted in Canada

Our company BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s patent application ”A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION CONTAINING POLYETHYLENE GLYCOL/GLYCEROL MATRIX AND CALCIUM SALT GRANULES” has been accepted in Canada. The same European and Eurasian patent has been valid about three years.

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi:

”This is positive news for our company. This approval in Canada strengthens the patent protection of our ARTEBONE® product and its unique component, bone protein extract, in the world.”

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 22nd October 2019 at 3:00 pm (UTC+2:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress. More information: www.bbs-artebone.com .