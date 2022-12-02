|
02.12.2022 01:00:00
BBVA, Best Global Bank of the Year, according to The Banker
The British publication, which is part of the Financial Times group, selected the BBVA Group as the Global Bank of the Year. The Banker also recognized BBVA as the Best Bank in Western Europe, Spain, Peru and Colombia. The magazine pointed to the Group’s strong financial fundamentals and innovation and sustainability strategies, which put it ahead of its peers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
