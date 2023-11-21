|
21.11.2023 01:00:00
BBVA, Best Private Bank in Peru and Best Private Bank for Customer Service in Latin America, according to The Banker
BBVA has earned The Banker 2023 awards for Best Private Bank in Peru and Best Private Bank for Customer Service in Latin America, while also earning the ‘Highly Commended’ special mention in the Best Private Banking in Latin America and Mexico categories. The magazine held a very positive view of the customer relationship model of BBVA’s private banking business, which is especially important amid the current market uncertainty.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
