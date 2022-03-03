|
03.03.2022 03:20:21
BBVA Asset Management wins CFI award for best global sustainable strategy
Capital Finance International (CFI) has awarded BBVA Asset Management (BBVA AM) the prize for the best global sustainable strategy in 2022. The financial magazine notes the policies that the asset manager has adopted in sustainable matters and that are part of the Sustainability Plan it launched at the end of 2020.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
