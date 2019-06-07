07.06.2019 18:54:00

BBVA Banco Francés S.A. will change its ticker symbol to "BBAR" from "BFR"

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR; BYMA: FRAN.BA; LATIBEX: BFR.LA) (the Company) hereby informs that the ticker symbol for the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will change to "BBAR" from "BFR".  Trading of the ADSs under the new ticker symbol is expected to begin on June 17, 2019. 

The BBVA Group have decided to globally promote a single global brand "BBVA" in addition to the following new global logo that is more in tune with the digital world.

In particular, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to change its trademark "BBVA Frances" to "BBVA".

The new identity is a reflection of BBVA Group's values, specially the value "we are one team". The decision also underscores BBVA Group's commitment to our customers with global products and services and the best user experience, developing solutions that help our customers make their best decisions in their lives and their businesses.

Therefore, the change in the Company's NYSE ticker symbol is being made in connection with its rebranding from "BBVA Francés" to "BBVA", which follows the recent approval by the Company's shareholders to the change in the legal name of the Company, which is pending registration in Argentina.

No action is needed from the Company's current ADS holders relative to the ticker symbol change.  The Company's ADSs will continue to be listed on the NYSE.

Investor Contact
Ines Lanusse
Investor Relations
+54 11 4341 5036
ines.lanusse@bbva.com

