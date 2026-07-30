BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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30.07.2026 10:22:50
BBVA CIB closes the first half of 2026 with record revenues of €4.251 billion
BBVA’s wholesale banking area delivered strong performance during the first half of 2026, with revenues growing 24% year-on-year (at constant euros, excluding the accounting impact of the hyperinflation adjustment). All business units contributed to this performance, posting double-digit growth: Global Markets (GM), +26%; Global Transaction Banking (GTB), +21%; and Investment Banking & Finance (IB&F), +41%. Loan book increased by 20% compared with December 2025, highlighting Project Finance and Corporate Lending in Asia and the United States alongside Transactional Banking. Meanwhile, attributable profit reached €979 million in the second quarter and exceeded €2 billion for the first half of the year, increasing 21% year-on-year at constant euros and 18% year-on-year in current euros.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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