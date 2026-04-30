BBVA Aktie

BBVA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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30.04.2026 10:27:28

BBVA CIB posted revenues of €2.185 billion in the first quarter of 2026

BBVA’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) area posted revenues of €2.185 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 24% compared to the same period in 2025 (at constant euros, excluding the accounting impact of the hyperinflation adjustment). All business units contributed to this performance, with double-digit year-on-year growth reflecting the strength and diversification of the area: Global Markets (GM), +31%; Global Transaction Banking (GTB), +17%; and Investment Banking & Finance (IB&F), +47%. Loan book also showed strong momentum, increasing by 9% compared to December 2025. This growth was driven by both IB&F, with particularly strong performance in Project Finance and Corporate Lending, especially in Europe and the United States; and GTB. In addition, attributable profit exceeded €1 billion for the first time in a quarter, reaching €1.083 billion (+24% year-on-year at constant euros, +18% year-on-year in current euros).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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