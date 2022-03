BBVA complies with its new MREL requirement, which shrinks to 21.46 percent following the sale of its U.S. subsidiary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"

Starting Jan 1, 2022, BBVA must meet a volume of own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 21.46 percent, or 24.72 percent including the requirement of combined capital buffers in terms of its risk-weighted assets (RWAs). As of December 31, 2021, the bank already complied with this requirement, reaching 28.24 percent, as well as with the subordination requirement.